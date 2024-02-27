Motorola and Lenovo have unveiled Smart Connect at MWC 2024, a software solution that unifies digital ecosystems to create a multi-device experience.

Smart Connect will eliminate disruptions that can occur when transitioning between compatible phones, tablets, and PCs, and will also allow users to switch tasks and maintain an uninterrupted workflow on their existing devices without the need to purchase new devices of a particular operating system.

Smart Connect also has a feature where a user can amplify everything displayed on the phone to a bigger screen.

Smart Connect offers experiences such as:

Cross control : Navigate between your PC, tablet, and phone using a single keyboard and mouse, ensuring smooth cursor movement for a seamless control experience. This creates a streamlined experience across your device ecosystem, giving you the power to edit a document on your Lenovo PC, pull in content from your tablet and meet with your colleagues via smartphone at the same time.

: Navigate between your PC, tablet, and phone using a single keyboard and mouse, ensuring smooth cursor movement for a seamless control experience. This creates a streamlined experience across your device ecosystem, giving you the power to edit a document on your Lenovo PC, pull in content from your tablet and meet with your colleagues via smartphone at the same time. Swipe to stream : Transition app activities across devices with a simple swipe. Watch a video on a tablet and pick up where you left off on your PC, or listen to a podcast on your Motorola smartphone while jogging and continue listening on another device back at home. With just one swipe, you can maintain continuous playback without interruptions.

: Transition app activities across devices with a simple swipe. Watch a video on a tablet and pick up where you left off on your PC, or listen to a podcast on your Motorola smartphone while jogging and continue listening on another device back at home. With just one swipe, you can maintain continuous playback without interruptions. Notification sync : Stay up to date with messages and notifications across all devices without having to switch between them or interrupt your flow.

: Stay up to date with messages and notifications across all devices without having to switch between them or interrupt your flow. Share hub : Effortlessly share files and media across compatible devices even those with different operating systems, to streamline tasks such as making travel plans or capturing research notes. With Share hub, students and creators have the ability to access and share large files across connected devices without taking up tons of storage. Whether it’s editing the latest viral TikTok dance on your PC or sharing group project files, share hub makes this process simple and storage efficient.

: Effortlessly share files and media across compatible devices even those with different operating systems, to streamline tasks such as making travel plans or capturing research notes. With Share hub, students and creators have the ability to access and share large files across connected devices without taking up tons of storage. Whether it’s editing the latest viral TikTok dance on your PC or sharing group project files, share hub makes this process simple and storage efficient. Smart clipboard : Eliminate the need to email or use a messaging service to copy and images to another device by copying and pasting text or images across phones, PCs, or tablets as if working on a single device.

: Eliminate the need to email or use a messaging service to copy and images to another device by copying and pasting text or images across phones, PCs, or tablets as if working on a single device. Instant hotspot : Transform your phone into a hotspot for instantaneous and protected internet connectivity for your tablet or PC without the hassle of password entry.

: Transform your phone into a hotspot for instantaneous and protected internet connectivity for your tablet or PC without the hassle of password entry. Webcam : Take advantage of high-resolution cameras and turn your smartphone into a webcam for video calls or livestreams, enhancing remote work presence. Users can also maximise video calls from their phone by moving them to a big screen TV.

: Take advantage of high-resolution cameras and turn your smartphone into a webcam for video calls or livestreams, enhancing remote work presence. Users can also maximise video calls from their phone by moving them to a big screen TV. More space to work and play: Amplify everything a Motorola device is capable of. With just your phone, you can stream videos, play games or launch a mobile desktop on a smart TV.

Smart Connect will introduce new experiences and possibilities for users and will be available on any Lenovo PC running on Windows 10 or later through the Microsoft store, and on select Lenovo tablets and Motorola devices through the Google Play Store. Device compatibility and requirements to be provided at the time of launch.