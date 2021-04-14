HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > "Most Powerful" Samsung Galaxy Device On The Way

“Most Powerful” Samsung Galaxy Device On The Way

By | 14 Apr 2021
,

Samsung has released a teaser for its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which it says will feature the “most powerful” Galaxy device.

The event is scheduled for April 28, and is widely predicted to be the launch for the new Galaxy Book Pro notebook, which has been subject to a steady stream of leaks for months.

According to speculation, the Galaxy Book Pro could come with 11th-gen Intel Core processors, AMOLED touchscreens with S-Pen support, and Windows 10 OS. A Galaxy Book Pro 360 version, with rotating touchscreen for operating in tablet mode, has also been leaked.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will be available on the Samsung Newsroom website and Samsung’s official YouTube channel at 8am US Eastern time (10pm Sydney time) on April 28.

