A Morphy Richards Pizza Maker has been recalled by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission because of serious risks concerns about the way that the device was designed.

The Glen Dimplex product was being sold widely at Harvey Norman stores including the retailers Domayne, and Joyce Mayne owned stores.

The ACC claim that the Pizza Maker that went on sale earlier this year, has an incorrect sealant near the heating element which can cause it to short circuit.

They are concerned that the design of the pizza maker would result in live parts being exposed to users and that by using the product there is a real risk of serious injury or death from an electric shock.

Consumers have been warned that they should immediately stop using the product and return it for a refund.

The full list of stores selling the product are Betta Electrical, Bi Rite, Domayne, Harvey Norman, Joyce Mayne, Kappel, Leading Appliances, Retravision and TVSN.