By | 7 Jun 2024

A Morphy Richards Pizza Maker has been recalled by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission because of serious risks concerns about the way that the device was designed.

The Glen Dimplex product was being sold widely at Harvey Norman stores including the retailers Domayne, and Joyce Mayne owned stores.

The ACC claim that the Pizza Maker that went on sale earlier this year, has an incorrect sealant near the heating element which can cause it to short circuit.

They are concerned that the design of the pizza maker would result in live parts being exposed to users and that by using the product there is a real risk of serious injury or death from an electric shock.

Consumers have been warned that they should immediately stop using the product and return it for a refund.

The full list of stores selling the product are Betta Electrical, Bi Rite, Domayne, Harvey Norman, Joyce Mayne, Kappel, Leading Appliances, Retravision and TVSN.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
