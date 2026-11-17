More than half of Australians are preparing to shop the Black Friday sales this year, with consumers expecting to spend almost $500 on average despite ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

New research from Compare the Market found that 55 per cent of Australians surveyed intend to take advantage of the November sales, with an anticipated average spend of $489.76.

However, spending expectations vary considerably between states, with Victorian shoppers planning to spend the most.

Victorians expect to spend an average of $549.15, followed by Queenslanders at A$497.61. These are the only two states where anticipated spending exceeds the national average.

New South Wales shoppers are budgeting $480.45, while South Australians expect to spend A$443.66. Western Australians are planning the lowest expenditure at A$428.44, approximately $121 less than Victorians.

While Black Friday has traditionally been associated with discounts on televisions, computers and other consumer electronics, the research suggests household essentials are becoming a greater priority for Australian shoppers.

Almost one in three respondents, or 32 per cent, identified groceries as the category where discounts would make the biggest difference to their festive season budget.

Clothing ranked second at 12 per cent, followed by computers, laptops and tablets at 8 per cent and holidays at 7 per cent.

Gaming consoles and games attracted 5 per cent of responses, equal with toys, while white goods and other electronics each accounted for 4 per cent.

Homewares received 3 per cent, while beauty products attracted just 2 per cent.

The findings suggest that while Australians remain interested in purchasing technology and household appliances during major sales events, many are placing greater importance on reducing everyday living expenses.

Compare the Market spokesperson Chris Ford said the results reflected the financial pressures facing households, with supermarket discounts taking priority over discretionary purchases.

“It says a lot about household budgets that the Black Friday discount Australians want most isn’t on a new television or gaming console; it’s at the supermarket checkout,” Ford said.

The findings also highlight the relatively low priority consumers place on securing discounts for recurring household expenses.

Health insurance, home and contents insurance, and energy plans each attracted 4 per cent of responses, while car insurance received 2 per cent.

Despite these categories ranking below retail purchases, Ford suggested that reviewing household bills could potentially deliver greater financial benefits than purchasing discounted products.

The survey also indicates that retailers could face consumers who are increasingly selective about where they spend their money, particularly when balancing Christmas shopping with essential household expenses.

For appliance and consumer electronics retailers, the results point to continued interest in discounted technology, although demand for groceries and clothing appears stronger when consumers are asked which savings would benefit their budgets most.

Ford warned that advertised discounts do not necessarily represent the lowest available prices and encouraged consumers to research products before making purchases.

“Go in with a list, set a spending limit and don’t let a big red sale sticker do the thinking for you,” he said.

Shoppers are also being encouraged to consider delivery charges, which can reduce the value of advertised savings, and to investigate free shipping, click-and-collect and in-store collection options.

Retail loyalty programs and eligible insurance rewards may provide additional discounts on groceries, gift cards and selected products.

With Black Friday falling on 27 November this year, the research suggests Australian consumers remain willing to participate in the sales, although many are approaching the event with household budgets firmly in mind.

Rather than focusing exclusively on discretionary purchases, shoppers appear increasingly interested in discounts that could provide practical savings during the expensive Christmas period.