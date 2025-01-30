Home > Latest News > More Leaks On Apple’s iPhone SE 4, Tipped For April Release

More Leaks On Apple’s iPhone SE 4, Tipped For April Release

By | 30 Jan 2025

Leaked images of what is said to be Apple’s next iPhone SE have appeared on social media, and the size of the camera bump is causing much discussion.

Leaker Majin Bu posted four photos on X of what is rumoured to be the iPhone SE 4. It’s not clear if the phones are real or dummies.

As with previous SE models there is only one rear camera, and no evidence of a dynamic island design, as had been tipped previously. The camera bump seems quite prominent.

 

Leaked image of iPhone SE4 from Majin Bu on X.

 

It appears as if the phone will feature a USB-C port. 

The SE 4 is rumored to switch to an OLED display, and have enough RAM to ensure the inclusion of Apple Intelligence.

April is firming as release month.

Majin Bu post on X regarding iPhone SE 4.

 

The screen is tipped to be 6.1 inches, with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio and ceramic shield glass. 

The display is XDR OLED, HDR10, 800 nits (HBM) and 1200 nits (peak), and the handset is said to have a 48MP main camera and a 12MP selfie camera.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple Planning Ray-Ban Meta Style Glasses
Apple Sued Over ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Watch Bands
Scud Missile Fired At US AI Ambitions Big Tech Stocks Tumble
Epic Games Store
Epic Adds Third Party Games To Own Store
Costco Heading For Fight With Trump Administration Over ‘Woke’ DEI Program Support
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
Latest News
/
January 30, 2025
/
IKEA’s Top Tips For Design And Furnishings in 2025
Latest News
/
January 30, 2025
/
Foxtel To Raise Subscription Prices
Latest News
/
January 30, 2025
/
New Philips ANC Over-Ear Cans Have 70 Hours Of Battery Life
Latest News
/
January 30, 2025
/
Serious Privacy Concerns Over Chrome Browsers’ AI Extensions
Latest News
/
January 30, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
Latest News
/
January 30, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
The first generation of the Beats Powerbeats Pro released back in 2019 and are currently available in Australia at retailers...
Read More