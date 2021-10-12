More interesting facts are beginning to emerge about the Alder Lake processor that has yet to see the light of day.

The product which is yet to have its official launch date is being leaked by various tech aficionados on a daily basis

This time the leak comes via BenchLeaks who recently discovered a listing for the unreleased chip in GeekBench database.

The result shows the new processors comes with more interesting specs such as a 12-core, 16-thread part with a base frequency of 2.5GHz and a maximum frequency of 9MHz.

However, with Alder Lake, one will not be getting a full 12 cores.

Four of the cores are performant (P) cores, while the other eight are efficient (E) cores.

The P-cores processor are expected to be big, fast and can handle heavy-duty workloads while the E-cores are built to run simpler tasks, taking some of the pressure from the P-cores and freeing-up resources for applications.