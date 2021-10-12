HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > More Info Revealed On Intel Alder Lake Processors  

More Info Revealed On Intel Alder Lake Processors  

By | 12 Oct 2021

More interesting facts are beginning to emerge about the Alder Lake processor that has yet to see the light of day. 

The product which is yet to have its official launch date is being leaked by various tech aficionados on a daily basis

This time the leak comes via BenchLeaks who recently discovered a listing for the unreleased chip in GeekBench database. 

The result shows the new processors comes with more interesting specs such as a 12-core, 16-thread part with a base frequency of 2.5GHz and a maximum frequency of 9MHz. 

However, with Alder Lake, one will not be getting a full 12 cores.  

Four of the cores are performant (P) cores, while the other eight are efficient (E) cores. 

The P-cores processor are expected to be big, fast and can handle heavy-duty workloads while the E-cores are built to run simpler tasks, taking some of the pressure from the P-cores and freeing-up resources for applications.  

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Impressive Performance Expected On New Intel Processor
Price of Intel’s Alder Lake Processors Available On Amazon Ahead Of Launch
What Happens When You Break The Apple Spell
Revealed: First Intel Alder Lake 12th Gen Gaming PC
White House Demands Supply Chain Secrets From Tech Giants
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Add New Streaming Options For Third-Party TVs
Latest News
/
October 12, 2021
/
Peloton Launching First Aussie Showroom Tomorrow
Latest News
/
October 12, 2021
/
JBL Celebrate 75 Years Of Sonic Superiority
Latest News
/
October 12, 2021
/
Grab A Sausage And A COVID Jab At Bunnings
Latest News
/
October 12, 2021
/
Has ASIC Finally Caught Up With Gerry Harvey
Latest News
/
October 12, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Add New Streaming Options For Third-Party TVs
Latest News
/
October 12, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG Electronics opened its advanced webOS platform to third-party televisions earlier this year, and now the electronics giant has expanded...
Read More