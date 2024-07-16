Unambiguously, Intel lost out on the race to supply processors for a new generation of AI-powered consumer PCs. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon took a significant lead over Intel as its Snapdragon processor has been deployed in a range of new Copilot+ PCs.

Now, Intel seems to have suffered a further setback as another company has decided to drop its processor in favour of a rival.

Alderon Games has said that it will swap its Intel 13th and 14th Gen-based servers for AMD, and has urged its peers to do the same.

Alderon founder Matthew Cassells said in a blog last week that the developer has had “significant” instability issues that none of the fixes so far have reversed.

He used a stark headline for the post, “Intel is selling defective 13-14th Gen CPUs.”

Cassells noted that Alderon has recorded “thousands of crashes” on gamers’ CPUs using its crash reporting tools and says the processors can also corrupt SSDs and memory.

He added that in his team’s experience, 100 per cent of the affected CPUs “deteriorate over time, eventually failing.”

Suggestions that Intel’s i9-13900K and i9-14900K CPUs are corrupting storage and memory and causing servers using them to crash is something that Intel began investigating back in April.

Motherboards with improper overclocking settings were cited by Intel as an apparent culprit, but that doesn’t explain the crashes seen on server hardware, reported The Verge.

Recently, a Warframe developer wrote on the game’s forums that “almost all” of the crashes it recorded came from driver failures in 13th- and 14th-Gen Intel processors.