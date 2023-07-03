HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Montblanc Releases First Wireless Earbuds With Help From Axel Grell

Montblanc Releases First Wireless Earbuds With Help From Axel Grell

By | 3 Jul 2023

Montblanc known for creating luxurious writing instruments, have announced its first set of wireless earbuds, named MTB 03. They are small, stylish and feature noise cancellation (ANC) and glossy black finish design with rounded star motifs.

With some help Axel Grell, known for working on Sennheiser’s headphones and earbuds, the MTB 03’s sound signature was created.

Montblanc have previously joined forces with Alex Rosson, founder of Audeze when creating the MTB 01 wireless ANC headphones, launched in 2020.

These earbuds feature 7mm beryllium drivers, support for Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive hi-res Bluetooth code, and can customise the sound through the use of Mimi’s sound personalisation software.

Director of New Technologies at Montblanc, Dr. Felix Obschonka said, “Headphones have become such an essential part of our daily endeavors and digital routines, we wanted to create a high-performance solution that used premium materials to ensure a subtle yet elegant statement of quality, with a design that was uniquely Montblanc. Just as everyone’s handwriting is different, so is everyone’s hearing, requiring the level of customization that Montblanc Sound Signature can offer for an optimal experience.”

They are rated IPX4 for water resistance, and come with an aluminium charging case which is able to recharge wirelessly or through USB-C. The company are claiming 5-6 hours of playtime per charge, with a total of 18 hours of use with only two full recharges in the case. Charging the earbuds for 15 minutes, will present 100 extra minutes of playtime.

They even come equipped with wear sensors for music auto-pause and the onboard touch controls, along with EQ and other settings, which can all be configured using the companion app available for iOS and Android.

These earbuds will be available in the UK and US starting July 1st from Montblanc boutiques and Montblanc.com. There has been no indication as of yet for a release date or pricing for Australia.



