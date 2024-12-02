Moana 2 is having a breakthrough moment after having debuted in theatres worldwide last week, raking in more than A$595 million worldwide folling a big US Thanksgiving.

Released on November 28 in Australia, Moana 2 opened to $1.76 million at the Australian box office, making it the highest-grossing Walt Disney Animation Studios opening day film of all time.

It puts Moana 2 as the biggest animated opening day film post pandemic and the second-highest opening day of 2024, only behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

While Universal’s Wicked and Paramount’s Gladiator II have jostled for viewership at cinemas, Moana 2 is emerging as a clear frontrunner. For comparison, in its third weekend of its international release, Gladiator II is now at $208.8 million (A$321.55 million) overseas, for a global running total of $320 million (A$492.8 million).

The first Moana, which was released in a staggered overseas pattern in 2016, did approximately A$99.64 million abroad in like-for-like markets at today’s rates.

It was an original IP at the time and has since gained huge awareness through Disney+.

The original Moana film starring the voice talents of Auli‘i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson crossed 1 billion hours streamed on Disney+.

“Seeing the popularity of Moana grow since it was released eight years ago is incredible,” said Jared Bush, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

“We spend so long making these movies, and everyone puts their heart into them. That people still find themselves in her story and want to be with Moana on the canoe, it’s a dream come true.”

Apart from Australia, Moana 2 also logged the second-highest Walt Disney Animation Studio opening ever in Germany, Spain, UK and Ireland, Austria, Belgium, and Switzerland, among other international markets.