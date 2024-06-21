As M&K Sound celebrates the 50th anniversary of its iconic Volkswoofer, it’s released a Limited Edition Volkswoofer, of which only a handful of units will be available in the Australian market.

The Volkswoofer Limited Edition delivers 300 watts of power, has a 12-inch Dual Magnet Driver and is THX Performance certified.

M&K says that the wood veneer encapsulating the Volkswoofer was sourced and manually treated to “resemble the original 70s finish and feel”.

One of the visually familiar cues from previous generations of the M&K subwoofers, the ‘Discover Deep Bass’ phrase is seen here too on the fibreglass/paper dustcap.

As a limited-edition offering, there’s a gold plaque recessed in the cabinet and on which a number between 1-100 is engraved. A touch of gold is also found on magnetized grille with a 70s inspired original golden MK badge.

Back in 1976, M&K debuted the world’s first satellite/subwoofer system, David & Goliath. The following year, M&K introduced the Volkswoofer, the world’s first subwoofer with a built-in, dedicated power amplifier.

The latest edition of the Volkswoofer is a collector’s edition and although only 100 will be made globally, a few are available to customers in Australia, courtesy of Indi Imports.

The collector’s edition will be priced at A$3,999 and will also be on display at the StereoNet Hi-Fi Show in Melbourne this October.