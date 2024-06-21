HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > M&K’s new Volkswoofer limited to just 100 pieces Coming to Oz

M&K’s new Volkswoofer limited to just 100 pieces Coming to Oz

By | 21 Jun 2024

As M&K Sound celebrates the 50th anniversary of its iconic Volkswoofer, it’s released a Limited Edition Volkswoofer, of which only a handful of units will be available in the Australian market.

The Volkswoofer Limited Edition delivers 300 watts of power, has a 12-inch Dual Magnet Driver and is THX Performance certified.

M&K says that the wood veneer encapsulating the Volkswoofer was sourced and manually treated to “resemble the original 70s finish and feel”.

One of the visually familiar cues from previous generations of the M&K subwoofers, the ‘Discover Deep Bass’ phrase is seen here too on the fibreglass/paper dustcap.

As a limited-edition offering, there’s a gold plaque recessed in the cabinet and on which a number between 1-100 is engraved. A touch of gold is also found on magnetized grille with a 70s inspired original golden MK badge.

Back in 1976, M&K debuted the world’s first satellite/subwoofer system, David & Goliath. The following year, M&K introduced the Volkswoofer, the world’s first subwoofer with a built-in, dedicated power amplifier.

The latest edition of the Volkswoofer is a collector’s edition and although only 100 will be made globally, a few are available to customers in Australia, courtesy of Indi Imports.

The collector’s edition will be priced at A$3,999 and will also be on display at the StereoNet Hi-Fi Show in Melbourne this October.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Prezzee Gift Cards, Accepted By Aussie Retailers, Could Be Hit By Scammers
Kaspersky Security Software Banned Over Russia Links
Oz retailer Booktopia pauses trading on ASX
Interdyn To Distribute PrimaLuna In Australia
Espresso 15 and Espresso 17 Pro
Australia’s Espresso Displays Signs JB Hi-Fi As Retail Partner
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Prezzee Gift Cards, Accepted By Aussie Retailers, Could Be Hit By Scammers
Latest News
/
June 21, 2024
/
JB Hi-Fi Tipping Jump In AI Notebooks Sales As Lenovo Rolls Out Yoga Slim 7X
Latest News
/
June 21, 2024
/
PlayStation To Skip Gamescom Again
Latest News
/
June 21, 2024
/
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (Image: Sourced from Screenshot of Leaked promo video)
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Specs Leaked
Latest News
/
June 21, 2024
/
New Beats Solo Buds Launched In Australia
Latest News
/
June 21, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Prezzee Gift Cards, Accepted By Aussie Retailers, Could Be Hit By Scammers
Latest News
/
June 21, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Customers of several leading Australian retailers including The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Kmart, Coles and Woolworths, could...
Read More