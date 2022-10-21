Quality Control has led to a new wave of management sackings at Mitsubishi Electric the manufacturer of air conditioners, fridges, and air treatment systems.

The Japanese business is still trying to unravel the depth of the problem after it was revealed that management at the Company, cheated on inspections and engaged in other bad behavior at 70% of its factories in Japan.

After an initial investigation which revealed 48 cases an additional investigation revealed 101more cases relating to quality control of Mitsubishi products which include NSW trains, bringing the total to 148 cases.

Problems were found a 16 of the company’s 22 domestic factories, or about 70%.

Overnight it was revealed that Mitsubishi is discipline another 10 former and current executives for misconduct including some who were sacked and several who chose to quit the business due to the investigation.

Recent investigations found a rising number of new quality control lapses over the last few years that have been sheeted back to the actions of management.

Later today Mitsubishi Electric will publish a report of its latest findings with the Company claiming that executives who quit the Company including some who retired will be required to repay part of the salaries as compensation to the Company.

Others who are still working at the company will face wage cuts.

The Board has already sanctioned 12 top managers, including President and CEO Kei Uruma.

Mitsubishi Electric conducted three companywide quality control inspections between 2016 and 2018, now it’s been discovered that issues were covered up by the executives conducting the inquiries with those executives now be held responsible.

At one factory improper checks of rail car equipment were revealed at a plant in Nagasaki which led to the resignation of then-CEO Takeshi Sugiyama and Chairman Masaki Sakuyama. This is the same factory that manufactured train parts used in Mitsubishi trains running in Australia.

Mitsubishi Electric formed an investigative committee following the depth of the problems relating to the quality control of Mitsubishi products.

Investigators also found that executives had violated Japanese laws and regulations, according to the interim report in May.