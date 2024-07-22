CE and camera retailers are benefitting from a surge in demand for new SLR and mirrorless cameras, with several of the big brand Japanese manufacturers moving to launch new products as consumers look for more than what a smartphone camera can deliver.

Canon a favourite of media photographers is set to launch a flagship mirrorless camera in the last quarter, and Fujifilm a new X-M5 camera that is being described as a compact and affordable alternative to the Fujifilm X100VI and is a refresh of the X-M1.

Recently Pentax released the new The Pentax 17 a half-frame, semi-automatic film camera, which uses 35mm film that shoots smaller vertical photos, allowing for 72 photos per roll instead of 36.

The new Canon camera is set to be the EOS R1 with the standout feature being a totally new autofocus, which is capable of capturing facial expressions of tennis players even when the photograph is taken through a net.

The camera can keep its lock on a single target even when another person stands in front of the subject due to the introduction of new Canon focussing technology.

Behind the technology is an image sensor developed by Canon that converts light into electrical signals and an image engine that can rapidly analyse large amounts of data, improving performance.

“We focused on reliable performance,” said Executive Vice President Go Tokura, head of the company’s imaging group.

Tokura added that the camera can perform even in harsh environments like rainy weather.

Canon has not had a flagship product in the professional category for several years with the Japanese Company, hoping to produce up to 4,000 units a month despite the A$10,200 sticker price.

This is significantly more expensive than models from Sony and Nikon with the Japanese business looking to make head roads back into the Pro market.

Nikki Asia claims that the launch of the R1 is aimed at fending off Sony, which has become Canon’s “biggest rival,” Tokura said.

Canon led the world in mirrorless camera shipments in 2023 with a 41% share, ahead of second-place Sony at 32%, according to Techno Systems Research.

However, according to research firm BCN, Sony overtook Canon in Japan unit sales in 2023.

One of Sony’s strengths is that it has the world’s leading image sensor business within its group.

It is using the latest sensor technology to improve camera performance, such as making the first consumer-level, interchangeable-lens digital camera to feature a global shutter mechanism that is capable of capturing images of something as fast as a golf club being swung with zero distortion.

When former U.S. President Donald Trump was shot in the ear in an assassination attempt last week, the images of the immediate aftermath seen around the world were taken with Sony’s latest flagship model, the Alpha 9 III.

Fujifilm is also taking advantage of the new demand for cameras with the return of an X-A camera lineup as a mid-level compact APS-C vlogging camera.

A recent leak indicates that there could be a more premium offering in the form of the X-M5, sporting the same retro look as the X100VI.

It is also rumoured that the new camera comes with several improvements from previous models including enhanced rangefinder capabilities.

The new vlogging camera is tipped to have IBIS and similar hardware as the X-S20 which is currently available in Australia for around $2,399.

It’s also been speculated that the X-A8 could be coming as the successor to the X-A7.

The rumours and leaks coming out of Japan are tipping the impending release of the Fujifilm X-M5, which is a more powerful model than the X-A lineup.

There are no specifics of the new model, but it is expected to retain much of the optics of the X-M1 while sporting a more compact design.

The e Fujifilm X-M5 will feature the same hardware components as the X-S20 including a 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and an X Processor 5.

This could also result in up to 20fps in the burst mode and 6.2K open-gate video up to 60fps.

The model is also speculated to feature an articulating screen and 7-stop, 5-axis in-body image stabilization.

The specs sheet so far indicates that the X-M5 could come as a formidable and less-expensive alternative to the X100VI, atop its expected better performance. There are no specifics yet on the release date although it is expected to be in the last quarter of 2024.