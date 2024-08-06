HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Millions Of Oz Customers Flocking To Temu And Shein

Millions Of Oz Customers Flocking To Temu And Shein

By | 6 Aug 2024
Temu vs Shein

Major Chinese e-commerce companies Temu and Shein have managed to attract millions of Australian customers to their platforms which offer products at rock-bottom prices.

New data from Roy Morgan indicates that 3.8 million Australians aged 14+ are buying at least once from Temu over 12 months, while 2 million are buying at least once from Shein.

Among customers who have shopped on Shein and Temu in the last 12-month period, the majority are repeat customers – 76 per cent of Shein shoppers and 80 per cent of Temu shoppers bought at least twice over that period from each platform.

Those figures demonstrate that both of them are capable of attracting repeat customers and are steadily building platform loyalty among customers in Australia.

Source: Roy Morgan Single Source data (April 2024 to June 2024). Base: n=16,621 Australians aged 14+

Source: Roy Morgan Single Source data (April 2024 to June 2024). Base: n=16,621 Australians aged 14+

Furthermore, many of them are high-frequency buyers too. Forty-two per cent of Shein shoppers are buying four or more times over 12 months, while 48 per cent of Temu shoppers are buying four or more times over 12 months.

Roy Morgan says that it has been tracking the number of monthly shoppers on Temu and Shein since the last quarter of 2023.

Sine then, the number of shoppers has continued to grow at a staggering rate with the number of people shopping each month on Temu having grown by 32 per cent, from 1.26 million in the Oct-Dec 2023 quarter to 1.66 million in the April-June 2024 quarter.

Source: Roy Morgan Single Source data (October 2023 to June 2024) – last three quarters.Base: Average interviews per quarter, n=16,134 Australians aged 14+.

Source: Roy Morgan Single Source data (October 2023 to June 2024) – last three quarters. Base: Average interviews per quarter, n=16,134 Australians aged 14+

Meanwhile, Shein’s shopper base has grown 34 per cent, leaping from 830,000 monthly shoppers to 1.11 million over the same period.

It estimates that Temu and Shein together had close to $3 billion in annual sales in the 12 months to June 2024, which includes $1.7 billion for Temu and $1.1 billion for Shein.

As for the demographic of its shoppers, Roy Morgan found that Shein shoppers are still majority female (78 per cent), in line with the platform’s biggest category which is women’s clothing.

Temu has a greater proportion of male shoppers, buying from the varied range of categories available including clothing, accessories and electrical goods.

Almost half of Shein shoppers are aged under 35, while Temu’s shopper base is older with more than 70 per cent aged 35+.

“It’s been extraordinary to witness the continued rise of these ultra-cheap platforms, especially over the last nine months where they have enjoyed the kind of growth that Australian retailers can only dream of in this climate,” said Laura Demasi, Roy Morgan’s Head of Retail Research and Social and Consumer Trends.

“Few could have predicted this scenario just one year ago. I can’t think of another retailer that has seen a hike of 30 per cent in customers in such a short time, especially now – other than Amazon, who is already mounting a fight back against these platforms at the global level.”

The growth can be attributed to more Australians continuing to trade down in the first half of 2024 in response to the cost-of-living crisis. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia stubbornly maintained the cash rate at its 12-year-high of 4.35 per cent.

“These numbers confirm that the ‘trading down’ phenomenon is real. Every month more and more Australians – both young and old – are trading down to these platforms to stretch their dollars further, redirecting billions of dollars away from Australian retailers,” added Demasi.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
OZ Customers Want More Discounts Than Ever Before
Chinese E-commerce Store Temu Faces Backlash From Suppliers
Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
TikTok Collecting Users’ Views On Religion, Abortion And Gun Control
Apple Maps
Web Version of Apple Maps Offers New Way Of Getting From Here To There
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: RBA Holds Rates, Market Conditions ‘Uncertain, Slow & Uncertain”.
Latest News
/
August 6, 2024
/
Galaxy S24 Ultra installed at the boat of Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove of Team Ireland (Image: Sourced from Samsung Newsroom / Photo by Getty Images)
Paris Olympics: Samsung S24 Ultras Used To Livestream Sailing Competition
Latest News
/
August 6, 2024
/
Apple Has More Than One-Third Market Share Of Tablet Sales
Latest News
/
August 6, 2024
/
Google (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Court Rules Google’s Online Search Monopoly Is Illegal
Latest News
/
August 6, 2024
/
CE Industry Executives To Get Easier Access To USA
Latest News
/
August 6, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: RBA Holds Rates, Market Conditions ‘Uncertain, Slow & Uncertain”.
Latest News
/
August 6, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The Reserve Bank has held rates at 4.25% as the Australia’s stock market climbed higher as investors came back into...
Read More