Millions Of Dodgy Lid Stanley Mugs Recalled Due To Users Being Burnt

By | 13 Dec 2024

Millions of popular Stanley mugs that became a social media phenomenon especially on Tik Tok, have been ordered to be recalled due to a faulty lid design that have resulted in people being burnt.

Distributed in Australia the mugs that are distributed by Konnect Fastening Systems in Australia and New Zealand are being recalled because the designers had not taken into account that the material used for the lid ‘Shrinks’ with dozens us users suffering burn injuries caused by the defect in the lid.

In the USA alone, 2.6 million mugs have been ordered by the Consumer Product Safety Commission to be recalled.

At this stage it’s not known whether the Australian Competition and Consumer Commissions Product Safety Recall division will issue the same order.

Last night the US federal government the recall of its 12- and 16-ounce Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs — all of which were manufactured in China.

Selling for $80 at the likes of David Jones, Icon, Kogan, and JD Sports, the Stanley Mugs Company is owned by Pacific Market International (PMI), a subsidiary of the HAVI Group.

Version 1.0.0

Stanley is best known for its steel thermoses, and since 2020, for its Stanley Quencher line of tumblers, also known as Stanley cups.

The recall was ordered after it was determined that the mug’s lid threads have the potential to shrink when exposed to heat and torque, which can then cause the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In Australia tens of thousands of the mugs could be affected.

The order effects products sold between June 2016 through to November 2024, the US agency said.

The mugs are often sold at big-box retailers such as Target, Kmart and Big W as well as widely on Amazon.
At this stage at least 91 people have suffered burns as a result of a defect in the mug’s lids.

The CPSC said that Stanley received 91 reports worldwide including Australia.

The biggest complaint was the detaching lids during use, which led to 38 burn injuries.

TikTok users who post videos with the hashtag #StanleyCup have generated billions of views, which has boosted interest and demand in the brand.

Stanley’s sales have soared — going from a reported $94 million in 2020 to $750 million last year.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
