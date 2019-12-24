HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Miele Slammed For Shocking Female Video

24 Dec 2019
Miele the German appliance Company that is run predominantly by males has been slammed after they pulled a video that stereotyped women.

The brand that is fast losing favour among architects and premium households has been slammed by marketing web site Mumbrella.

Writing in their 2019 wrap up of the best and worst marketing campaigns Miele copped a walloping with the publication claiming that it’s not a good idea to revert to gender stereotypes ‘that we’ve all largely agreed belong in the past’.

They claim that the Company meant well when they made a post on International Women’s Day, but the execution wasn’t great: an image of four smiling women sitting on top of a washer and dryer with the caption “May all women remember to embrace what makes them unique!”

The German Company who is facing new Competition in Australia in the premium market deleted the post, but not before screenshots were captured and eager internet users took them to task.

Mumbrella said “This is one of the worst mistakes a brand has made this year, and a good reminder to social media managers to check over their posts with others – especially those that tie into social issues” before posting anything online”.

Miele Australia has not commented on the video.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
