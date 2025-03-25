Microsoft may have accidentally revealed its grand plan to bring Steam – and potentially PlayStation games – to Xbox consoles, thanks to a leaked UI image that was quickly removed.

The now-deleted image, spotted in a Microsoft blog post titled ‘Opening a Billion Doors With Xbox’, showcased a revamped Xbox interface across multiple devices, including TVs, tablets, and handhelds.

The standout detail? A Steam tab nestled among familiar Xbox features like Game Pass and Installed Games.

While it could be an early mock-up rather than a final feature, the presence of Steam suggests Microsoft may be working on deeper PC gaming integration within the Xbox ecosystem. If that’s the case, Xbox consoles running a Windows-based system could potentially allow users to access their Steam libraries – including Sony’s PC ports of PlayStation exclusives.

Microsoft has been making major moves to merge Xbox and PC gaming. The company previously hinted that the next-gen Xbox would be more like a “PC in a TV-friendly shell,” and reports suggest a major overhaul of the Xbox app to include all installed PC games, regardless of where they were purchased.

Adding Steam support to Xbox would be a game-changer, effectively blurring the lines between console and PC gaming. It would also mean that popular PlayStation titles, which are now available on Steam, could be playable on future Xbox hardware.

The Verge, which first reported the discovery, noted that Microsoft swiftly removed the Steam-labeled UI after inquiries were made. While it’s unclear if this was a simple design oversight or an intentional tease, it does align with CEO Satya Nadella’s vision of making Xbox a more open platform.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Microsoft has been heavily investing in its handheld gaming ambitions, partnering with ASUS on Project Kennan, a Steam Deck-style device running Windows. If Xbox’s new UI truly integrates Steam, it could make future Xbox-branded devices more competitive with Valve’s popular handheld.

Microsoft has yet to comment on the “leak,” but all signs point to a major shake-up in the console wars. With Sony and Nintendo still focused on closed ecosystems, Microsoft may be positioning Xbox as the most open gaming platform yet.