Microsoft’s appeal case in the UK against the blocking of its takeover of Call of Duty developer Activision Blizzard has been adjourned. The adjournment by the Competition Appeal Tribunal follows Microsoft’s success in the US to get the acquisition deal across the line despite opposition by the US regulator.

The US Federal Court last week sanctioned the takeover and Microsoft/Xbox this week announced a deal with rival Sony PlayStation to allow it to offer Call of Duty in a “binding agreement” lasting 10 years.

Microsoft successfully sought approval for the deal in more than 35 countries but ran a cropper in the UK when Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked it.

Following last week’s court success in the US, the CMA was reported to be giving the parties more time to prepare ahead of the appeal case originally scheduled for later this month, following a request from Microsoft president Brad Smith.

That has now happened with the CMA requesting a two-month stay, according to the New Your Post.

It reports that the adjournment will allow the CMA to negotiate with parties constructively, according to a lawyer representing the CMA.

The lawyer said: “Based upon the discussion to date, both sides – Microsoft and the CMA – have confidence that Microsoft notifying a restructured transaction is capable of addressing the concerns that the CMA has identified,” says the report.