Microsoft whose Azure cloud network has become seriously flaky, as the Companies packs on more users, is down again in several Countries, days after it crashed following the CrowdStrike debacle.

This time round millions of consumers have been unable to access their 365 apps that are constantly being reengineered and not for the better, also down are emails, Xbox Live and several other cloud services such as Teams.Microsoft’s service status website shows an alert for ‘network infrastructure,’ which is critical for connectivity and communication between users, apps, devices, and the internet.

Microsoft reported on a status page that “a subset of customers may experience issues connecting to Microsoft services globally.”

The company deployed several engineering teams to try and resolve the problem, tyhat came as Microsoft was announcing their latest financials.

Microsoft shares that are down 7.5% this month fell with investors not happy with the Companies cloud growth.

“We’ve identified multiple workstreams and are working to mitigate impacted workstreams by performing failover operations,” it said in a statement. “More details will be provided as they become available.”The previous outage triggered by CrowdStrike; a cybersecurity software company came at the same time that Microsoft was having problems with their Azure platform.

Microsoft also reported that its Intune platform – which manages companies’ organizational resources – and Entra have been impacted.

Entra is a cloud-based identity resource that provides authentication and authorization services for Microsoft Azure, 365 and other third-party services and is widely used by retailers.

Also down was the Companies Power Platform which helps businesses build applications, analyse data, and automate workflows.

This service also includes GitHub, a developer platform, and Microsoft Teams that is widely used by companies in Australia.

As the Microsoft cloud division, its biggest revenue driver that includes its Azure cloud computing platform was struggling to stay up executives were reporting that sales rose 19% from a year ago to US$28.5bn, just below Wall Street forecasts of US$28.7bn.

Azure also posted slightly slower sales growth of 29% missing analysts’ forecasts for a jump of between 30 per cent to 31 per cent.

Overall revenue rose 15% per cent from the previous year to $64.7bn.

The company’s Xbox video-gaming unit posted 61% growth in content and services revenue, much of that fuelled by the $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Personal Computing revenue came in at Us$15.9 billion and increase of 14%· Windows revenue increased 7% .

· Devices revenue from the sale of Surface notebooks decreased 11%.

· Search and news advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 19%.