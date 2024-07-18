HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft’s AI-powered Designer App Arrives On iOS And Android

Microsoft’s AI-powered Designer App Arrives On iOS And Android

By | 18 Jul 2024
Microsoft Designer app

Microsoft’s AI-powered Designer app which was available in preview mode on the web and through Microsoft Edge, is now available as a free app to anyone who has a personal Microsoft account on Windows, iOS and Android.

Microsoft Designer has features such as using text prompts to generate images, as well as a large selection of templates to create things like greeting cards, social media posts, icons, wallpapers, and colouring book pages.

Designer also includes an avatar creator, which prompts you to use it on the mobile version of the app. The mobile app includes the ability to create images and edit them on the go, reported The Verge.

Microsoft Designer app

With Designer, you can edit images using AI, allowing you to restyle existing images or even frame them with additional decorative AI-generated borders.

Designer also allows users to edit and remove backgrounds, as well as remove people or objects from images, and add text and branding to images too.

Microsoft has made its Designer tool available through Copilot in apps like Word and PowerPoint.

Microsoft Designer app

Copilot Pro subscribers can create images and designs within Word and PowerPoint itself rather than in the standalone app, and Microsoft is adding a new banner image generator for Word documents too soon.

Windows Insiders now have access to Designer within the Photos app on Windows 11, with features such as erasing objects, auto-cropping, removing backgrounds, and filters all available directly in Photos.

Microsoft Designer app

Similar integrated features are also believed to be coming soon to Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft Designer launches out of preview with 15 free daily boosts that can be used to create or edit AI-powered images and designs.

“Boosts are automatically used whenever you’re creating or editing images or designs both in the Designer app and where Designer is integrated across Microsoft apps,” says Sumit Chauhan, corporate vice president of Microsoft’s Office product group. “You can upgrade to a Copilot Pro subscription to receive 100 boosts per day.”



