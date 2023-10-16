The acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft has finally closed, meaning some of the biggest gaming franchises, including ‘Call of Duty’ are now property of Xbox.

The deal was first announced in January last year, and faced massive amounts of scrutiny from regulators including the FTC, over worry it was unfair to competition.

Microsoft proceeded to prove this wasn’t the case and defeated the FTC in court, getting the CMA to retract the objection to the deal.

Amid this, an Activision spokesperson said, “The CMA’s official approval is great news for our future with Microsoft, and we look forward to becoming part of the Xbox Team.”

Stock market trading recently closed for Activision Blizzard, and after it was suspected the deal closing was approaching. It has now been confirmed the deal is closed.

A video celebrating the deal was posted online, along with an Xbox Wire post that was sent out, revealing some more detail about what’s next.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer said, “As one team, we’ll learn, innovate, and continue to deliver on our promise to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people.”

He says he wants to establish “a culture that strives to empower everyone to do their best work, where all people are welcome, and is centered on our ongoing commitment of Gaming for Everyone.”

When it comes to the games, he confirmed Activision Blizzard’s titles will continue to be available in multiple places and they’ll start bringing the publisher’s titles to Game Pass in “the coming months.”

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick will stay in his position through the end of 2023, and will report to Phil Spencer. It remains unclear whether he will stay with the company after this.

The first Activision Blizzard game to launch under Microsoft is ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.’ This will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on November 10th.