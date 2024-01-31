Apple’s new App Store rules is already drawing in criticism from Epic Games and Spotify. Now Microsoft has said its piece, calling the changes “a step in the wrong direction.”

Apple proposed a new Core Technology Fee for apps that choose to operate on third-party app stores in the EU.

This will require developers to pay €0.50 for each annual app install after 1 million downloads. Apple are also expected to take a 17% commission from developers using third-party payment processors.

Xbox President, Sarah Bond said, “Apple’s new policy is a step in the wrong direction. We hope they listen to feedback on their proposed plan and work towards a more inclusive future for all.”

She is now responsible for overseeing the entirety of Microsoft’s Xbox platform and hardware work, just as they are attempting to launch their own Xbox mobile store.

This store has been quietly in development and may launch soon this year. It’s been designed as an alternative to Apple and Google’s gaming stores, and will rely on content from Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft Gaming CEO, Phil Spencer has previously opened up about the possibility of the mobile store last year, referencing the EU’s Digital Markets Act as a “huge opportunity.”

Epic Games’ CEO, Tim Sweeney called Apple’s changes “hot garbage,” and said “Apple’s plan to thwart Europe’s new Digital Markets Act law is a devious new instance of Malicious Compliance.”

Tim Sweeney has fought a long running legal battle against Apple’s App Store policies, and payment processing.

Spotify accused the giant of “extortion” with the new tax, and calls on EU regulators to take action.

The European Commission has said it will issue a response when the regulations officially go into effect in March, promising “strong action” if Apple’s “proposed solutions are not good enough.”

Microsoft’s reaction could see trouble for a potential Xbox Cloud Gaming app on iOS. Last week, Apple opened the App Store to cloud gaming, at the same time the EU market policies were announced.

“Developers can now submit a single app with the capability to stream all of the games offered in their catalog.”

Nvidia, Microsoft, and other cloud gaming providers have yet to react to the acceptance of cloud gaming services.