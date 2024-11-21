Microsoft plans to launch a new purpose-built mini PC for its Windows 365 cloud service next year, and Australia is among the first set of markets globally to receive the preview version of it.

Windows 365 Link is a compact, fanless, and easy-to-use cloud PC device that streams a version of Windows 11.

The device is ideal for businesses that have already adopted Windows 365, and can work particularly as a hot desk PC that allows multiple people to use the same device to connect to their own cloud PCs. It shifts the idea of traditional desktop PCs by focusing on cloud integration rather than hardware power. It eliminates the need for high-end local hardware and instead offers scalable, on-demand computing. For enterprises, this approach would not only reduces maintenance costs but also provide flexibility and cost-efficiency.

The Link boots in seconds, and can wake instantly from sleep. It uses its own chips to process video for Microsoft Teams or Webex by Cisco.

Microsoft isn’t detailing the complete specs of Windows 365 Link yet, but the device will be powered by an undisclosed Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, reported The Verge.

It has two USB-A 3.2 ports and one USB-C 3.2 port at the rear, alongside a single DisplayPort and HDMI port and ethernet connectivity.

At the front, there is a single USB-A 3.2 port, and Microsoft has included Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity.

As part of its security measures, Windows 365 Link uses all of Microsoft’s previous features of locking down Windows and even the Xbox console to keep hackers out. It won’t run anything local on-device other than a lightweight OS that’s designed to get you into a Windows 365 cloud PC.

The Windows 365 Link will support advanced Copilot+ features, including Windows Recall, Click To Do, and AI in Search, through cloud updates in 2024.

The Windows-based OS that powers Link won’t need to be managed like a dedicated PC for IT admins and can easily be added to Microsoft Intune.

“The way to think about it is that it’s a super hardened version of Windows,” says David Weston, vice president of enterprise and OS security at Microsoft. “Think Xbox or phone, it’s a less is more. Because we don’t have to support win32, it’s super streamlined and super hardened so that everything that runs is signed by Microsoft and it’s isolated in sandboxes.”

Microsoft will not be the only one making Windows 365 Link devices. “Just like we did with 2in1s, we’re starting with first-party devices and doing the work to get the product experience right,” says Pavan Davuluri, Microsoft’s head of Windows and Surface.

“As we continue to expand the Cloud PC category, we look forward to expanding offerings as well, scaling with our OEM partners in 2025.”

The preview is available in Australia, the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, New Zealand, and Japan. Microsoft says that those interested in getting a preview version of it should reach out to their Microsoft account team and request to join the preview program by December 15, 2024.

It will be more generally available in April 2025 and is priced at $349 (A$536) in the US. Local pricing for Australia is yet to be confirmed.