Microsoft has revealed the first ever gaming monitors specifically designed to work with Xbox consoles.

The monitors from Philips (above), Acer (below), and Asus are part of the “Designed for Xbox” program, and according to Xbox’s Ethan Rothamel, are designed to take full advantage of HDMI 2.1 and the Series X and S hardware.

“Few devices in gaming are as important as your display, and we know with a new console generation comes unparalleled fidelity in your gaming experiences.

“With the amazing visual capabilities of Xbox Series X|S and new display features to consider like HDR, 4K at 120Hz, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), we want to help Xbox fans find the ideal monitor for your preferred gaming experience,” he said.

All three monitors – the Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV 28” (above), the ASUS Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XG43UQ 43”, and the Philips Momentum 559M1RYV 55” – support 4K gaming at a 120Hz refresh rate and include AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro technology. The Philips monitor also comes with attached Bowers & Wilkins speakers.

Acer’s monitor will retail for $949.99 USD (around $1260 AUD), while Philips’ entry will sell for $1599.99 USD (around $2120 AUD); pricing for Asus’ monitor will vary by region, Microsoft says.

Official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed.