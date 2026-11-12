Microsoft has officially released its Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) technology from preview, introducing AI-powered graphics enhancements for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, ROG Xbox Ally X20 and supported AMD Ryzen-powered Copilot+ PCs.

The update addresses several restrictions that previously limited the technology’s usefulness, particularly for handheld gaming.

Auto SR uses artificial intelligence to upscale games from lower resolutions, producing sharper images while reducing the processing power needed to render graphics at higher resolutions.

One of the most significant improvements is the ability to use Auto SR directly on a handheld’s built-in display.

During testing, the feature only worked when devices were connected to external monitors, preventing users from taking advantage of AI upscaling while gaming on the move.

Microsoft has now removed that restriction, allowing Auto SR to operate on the internal screen whether the handheld is plugged in or running on battery power.

The company has also improved support for games running at 1080p, the native resolution of many handheld gaming displays.

Previously, players needed to manually lower a game’s resolution before Auto SR would activate, meaning some users never benefited from the technology.

The latest release removes that requirement, enabling automatic upscaling for supported 1080p games.

When connected to an external display, Auto SR can also upscale graphics to 1440p.

Microsoft acknowledges that performance at 1080p on handheld screens may still vary, although older and less demanding games could benefit from improved image quality.

Another major development is support for Auto HDR, which enhances the brightness and colour range of games that were not originally designed for high dynamic range displays.

Until now, Auto SR and Auto HDR could not operate together, forcing users to choose between improved resolution and HDR effects.

Microsoft is removing that limitation, allowing both technologies to work simultaneously.

The company is also preparing a new Performance Mode capable of delivering frame rates of up to 120fps in supported games, compared with approximately 60 to 75fps in earlier Auto SR testing.

The higher frame rates could be particularly beneficial for racing games, shooters and other fast-paced titles where smoother motion is important.

The expanded handheld support, improved 1080p compatibility and availability on supported AMD-powered Copilot+ PCs are rolling out now.

However, Performance Mode and simultaneous Auto HDR functionality will require additional Windows updates, with Microsoft yet to confirm their release dates.