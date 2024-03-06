HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft To Unveil OLED Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 This Month

By | 6 Mar 2024

Microsoft is reportedly planning to unveil its latest Surface lineup, the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, on 21 March, according to Windows Central.

The report indicates that both devices will offer the choice between Intel Core Ultra CPUs and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-based ARM chips and says that Microsoft is planning to make Intel versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 available in April, with the ARM versions to follow in June.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 10 will reportedly get a brighter OLED display with an anti-reflective coating and include a new ultrawide front-facing camera and a built-in NFC reader while the The Surface Laptop 6, which will offer the choice between Intel and ARM CPUs, is expected to have thinner display bezels with rounded corners and a new haptic touchpad, according to the report.

Both the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are expected to feature Microsoft’s latest Copilot a version of the Copilot that runs locally, real-time live captions and translations, AI-powered upscaling and frame rate smoothing for Windows games, and advanced Windows Studio effects.

In addition, the report pointed to an “advanced Copilot,” on the cards, which will feature a built-in history that allows users to search for moments in a timeline (including previously opened conversations, documents, web pages, and images) in a natural language that will work across any app.



