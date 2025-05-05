Home > Latest News > Microsoft Set to Unveil Compact Surface Pro to Rival iPad Pro

Microsoft Set to Unveil Compact Surface Pro to Rival iPad Pro

By | 5 May 2025
The new Microsoft Surface Pro with the Flex Keyboard

Microsoft is set to launch a new Surface Pro with all signs pointing to a compact 12-inch model designed to take on Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro.

The announcement is expected tomorrow (May 6) as part of Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC push, but don’t expect a glitzy live stream. Microsoft is keeping it low-key, likely opting for a blog post or press release.

Teased under the tagline “Something new is coming…”, the upcoming Surface device is part of Microsoft’s growing lineup of AI-powered Copilot+ PCs. They are designed to handle the latest AI tools, including Recall, Microsoft’s new memory-like feature that’s already stirring debate.

According to reliable leaker Roland Quandt, the new device will be called the Surface Pro 12, featuring a 12-inch PixelSense Flow LCD display and powered by the Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-42-100) processor. This marks a continuation of Microsoft’s shift away from Intel, following last year’s Surface Pro 11, which debuted with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip.

Key specs include:

  • Snapdragon X Plus chipset

  • 16GB LPDDR5x RAM

  • 256GB or 512GB UFS storage (non-upgradable)

  • Dual USB-C ports (no Surface Connect port)

  • Fanless, ultra-slim 7.8mm chassis

  • Colours: Ocean, Platinum, Violet

  • New Surface Keyboard with flatter design, lacking magnetic elevation

Microsoft reportedly will not include a charger in the box. Users will need their own USB-C PD-compatible charger (27W minimum).

Meanwhile, a smaller 13-inch Surface Laptop 7 is also expected, built on the same Snapdragon X platform, but with a reduced 60Hz refresh rate and familiar clamshell design.

With Apple’s new M4-powered 11-inch iPad Pro expected to debut this week, Microsoft’s launch timing is strategic. While the iPad continues to straddle the line between tablet and laptop, the Surface Pro 12 leans fully into the 2-in-1 productivity space – now in a more portable form factor.



