Microsoft has confirmed that by the end of this year, it will stop support for Windows 11’s Mail, Calendar, and People apps.

The company has been moving existing users of these apps over to the new Outlook for Windows app over the last few months.

Once the apps reach the end of support by December 31, Microsoft has warned that users who haven’t moved to the new Outlook app “will no longer be able to send and receive email using Windows Mail and Calendar.”

Users will continue to have the option to go back to Windows Mail and Calendar through a toggle in Settings > General > About Outlook, in the Outlook for Windows app.

Any local emails, calendar events, and contacts stored in Mail, Calendar, and People will remain exportable.

Microsoft has been rolling out the new Outlook for Windows app over the last few years, with it officially reaching the general availability stage in August.

The new web-based Outlook is designed to eventually replace the full desktop version of Outlook too, and Microsoft plans to provide enterprise customers a 12-month notice before it starts to move people away from the desktop version of Outlook, reported The Verge.

Existing installs of classic Outlook through perpetual and subscription licences will continue to be supported until at least 2029.

It’s starting with the Mail and Calendar apps in Windows later this year, followed by an opt-out phase for Outlook on Windows.

A recent Windows 11 24H2 update though saw several users reporting problems with it. Microsoft has acknowledged these issues and is in the midst of releasing a series of patches to rectify some of the issues.