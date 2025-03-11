Microsoft has announced that Teams will no longer support sending or receiving SMS messages from Android devices starting April 2025.

The change, detailed in a Microsoft support article, will require users to switch to the Phone Link app for text messaging.

Currently, the ‘Link your phone’ feature in Teams allows users to manage SMS messages directly, reducing the need to switch between apps.

However, once the feature is removed, users attempting to send a text via Teams will receive an alert about the change.

With Skype shutting down, some users may have considered Teams as an alternative, but they will now need to rely on Phone Link for messaging.

The app, available on Windows 11 PCs and Android devices running version 7.0 or later, offers additional features like battery monitoring and photo access.

While the transition may be inconvenient for some, Microsoft suggests that Phone Link provides a more comprehensive device integration experience.