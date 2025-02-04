Home > Latest News > Microsoft To Remove Free VPN Feature From Office 365

Microsoft To Remove Free VPN Feature From Office 365

By | 4 Feb 2025

As of the end of February, Microsoft has confirmed that it will kill its free VPN feature from its Office 365 offering.

The VPN feature that is available in plan’s Microsoft Defender app is used to hide IP addresses and encrypt internet traffic.

“Our goal is to ensure you and your family remain safer online. We routinely evaluate the usage and effectiveness of our features. As such, we are removing the privacy protection feature and will invest in new areas that will better align to customer needs,” said Microsoft while attempting to explain its decision to remove the VPN feature.

 

Its VPN was gradually added in 2023 and 2024, and was part of the version of Defender exclusive to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions.

It offers 50GB of monthly data, alerts you if your Wi-Fi connection is unsafe, and lets you add trusted networks.

The company said that Windows, iOS, and MacOS users don’t need to do anything when the VPN coverage expires, but recommended that Android users remove the VPN profile from their devices.

 

Microsoft noted that Defender will continues to provide data and device protection, plus threat alerts to keep users safer online.

Microsoft Defender requires a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription. The company recently announced a hike in subscription costs.

As ChannelNews reported here, users of Microsoft 365 say they are being shoehorned into paying upgraded fees for having access to its Copilot AI features, irrespective of whether they want it or not.

In May, MS will increase its Personal and Family 365 subscription prices. In Australia, a Personal account will go from $109 yearly to $159. A Family sub rises from $139 to $179.



