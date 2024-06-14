Privacy and security concerns have surfaced regarding the upcoming launch of Microsoft’s controversial AI feature, Recall.

This feature is a part of Copilot+ PCs, and the concerns have led to Microsoft making changes.

Microsoft has reportedly made the feature opt-in rather than by default.

Now, according to an X (formerly Twitter) thread, the company will also be providing Windows users with more control over which apps will be able to use AI.

The new feature can be found by going to Settings > Privacy & Security > Let app use Generative AI.

The feature can be toggled on and off with one single click, and users can select which specific apps will get AI access.

The other option allows the user to choose which apps get to use AI. Above is the option that allows anyone using a Windows computer to choose if the app can use generative AI when the option is toggled on.

This new feature is a part of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26236 for Canary channel users.

Apart from this new setting change, there are also several minor improvements, including bug fixes, performance improvements, and a Microsoft Wallet-integrated store.

Some apps that are already available and use AI include Microsoft 365 Copilot and Bing Chat.

Both offer AI-powered features, including Intelligent Recap, Live Translations, and Personalised Insights.