Microsoft has told its employees in China that from September, they’ll be able to use only iPhones to access corporate resources.

It will soon require employees based in China who are using their smartphones to access corporate logins to verify their identities when logging in by using the Microsoft Authenticator password manager and Identity Pass app.

Microsoft chose to block Android devices from accessing its corporate resources because Google Play is not available in China, which leaves Apple’s App Store as the only place where its employees in the country can download the mandatory security apps, reported Bloomberg citing an internal memo.

“Due to the lack of availability of Google Mobile Services in this region, we look to offer employees a means of accessing these required apps, such as an iOS device,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

With Google’s mobile services unavailable in China, local smartphone makers like Huawei and Xiaomi operate their own platforms.

Staff using non-Apple smartphones will be provided with an iPhone 15, as a one-time purchase.

Microsoft will make iPhones available for collection at various hubs across China, including Hong Kong. However, employees are permitted to use Android phones for personal use.

There has been controversy over the security of iPhones as well. In June, just after Apple announced a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT on its platform, Elon Musk threatened to have Apple devices banned from the premises of all his companies with visitors having to “check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage.”