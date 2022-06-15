HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Microsoft Teams To Feature Casual Games

By | 15 Jun 2022

Microsoft are currently testing the implementation of classic casual games into their work communications platform.

Games would include titles from their ‘Microsoft Casual Games’ platform, such as Mahjong, Solitaire, Minesweeper and more.

While there is no news on how this may be rolled out, there is speculation that the feature may be restricted only to Microsoft Employees, who use a very different version of Teams to the rest of the world.

In addition, Microsoft are interested in bolstering Teams with Metaverse compatibility, by creating a virtual space for collaboration and meetings. Microsoft already have Mesh, which makes use of 3D avatars and digital spaces with and without VR, so implementation with the Metaverse makes perfect sense.

Microsoft have been putting a lot of effort into strengthening the Teams offering, and staying competitive with main rival platform, Zoom. The company announced the ‘Live Share’ feature last month, which would allow multiple users to interact with shared apps directly through teams.



