Microsoft Takes Chromebooks Head On 

Microsoft Takes Chromebooks Head On 

By | 27 Oct 2021

Microsoft’s next Surface device could give Chromebooks a run for their money! 

Despite being fresh off the launch of the Surface Laptop Studio the tech giant has hatched some huge plans and is looking at releasing a new 11-inch education-first Surface Laptop device to compete with Chromebooks. 

According to Windows Central, the device has been code-named Tenjin. 

The publication has also spelt out some of its features. 

It may possibly have an 11.6-inch display with a 1226 x 768 resolution with 8GB of RAM under the hood. 

The device could may also mirror ‘education-centered low-end PCs and Chromebooks from HP and Lenovo.’ 

The new device may also include a USB-A port, a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a traditional barreled charger port. 

The new version of Windows on the device would be built with an emphasis placed on speed as it is expected to be used widely in a classroom setting. 

 

