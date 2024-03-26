Microsoft Surface Pro 10 is set be upgraded with an OLED display and performance boost and expected to be released in May, according to a report by Windows Central.

The Surface Pro 10 is expected to be different from the recently-announced Surface Pro 10 for Business which is limited to an LCD screen and could include a Core Ultra (14th Gen) processor, a customised version of Snapdragon X Elite, as well as a super wide front-facing webcam and built-in NFC reader.

It is also tipped to be upgraded with a front-facing camera that boosts a 114-degree field of view, and that the 1440p webcam will be enhanced with AI features from AI Studio Effects.

In addition, Window Central anticipates that Microsoft will benefit from Copilot functionality, as well as a new feature called AI Explorer will lets users access AI capabilities across all apps on the laptop.

Surface Pro 10 is also expected to support Type Cover, a separate accessory which was announced alongside the Surface Pro 10 for Business, and has bigger and bolder lettering on the keys, as well as brighter backlight.