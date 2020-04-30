HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Microsoft Shares Up: ‘COVID-19 Had Minimal Impact On Revenue’

Microsoft Shares Up: ‘COVID-19 Had Minimal Impact On Revenue’

By | 30 Apr 2020
, ,

Microsoft has stated that “COVID-19 had minimal net impact on the total company revenue”, with revenue rising by 15% in Q3 FY 2020 to $35 billion. Following its earnings report, Microsoft’s share price is up 4.49%, as of 11.30am 29th April.

This was led by Microsoft’s cloud products, which have understandably seen considerable growth as more people are working and learning remotely. Gaming also benefitted from stay-at-home guidelines across the globe.

“In this dynamic environment, our sales teams and partners executed a solid third quarter, with Commercial Cloud revenue generating $13.3 billion, up 39% year over year,” Amy Hood, the Executive Vice President and CFO of Microsoft, said.

Microsoft was able to return $9.9 billion to its shareholders in Q3 FY 2020, up 33% year-on-year.

However, like all companies Microsoft’s investor statement was mixed, given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.

While there was increased demand for Microsoft’s personal computing, Windows OEM and Surface, this was partially offset by supply chain constraints in China, though these issues began to ease in late March.

“We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months. From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security – we are working alongside customers every day to help them adapt and stay open for business in a world of remote everything,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “Our durable business model, diversified portfolio, and differentiated technology stack position us well for what’s ahead.”

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , ,
You may also like
Spotify’s Monthly Active Users Hits 286 Million During COVID-19
Shopping Centre Landlords Brace For More Pain
Getting Fit During COVID-19: Garmin Records 24% Growth In Fitness Wearables
Oz Infrastructure Growth Takes 3pc Tumble: IDC Report
Cinemas & Studios Clash On At-Home Releases Following COVID-19
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Has A New Buzz Word in 2020 NanoCell TV’s
4K TV Brands Content
/
April 30, 2020
/
NBN Co Extend 40% Extra Capacity Aid Till July
Connected Home Latest News NBN Co
/
April 30, 2020
/
Panasonic Ramp Up Business Security Amid Ecommerce Spike
Camera Industry Latest News
/
April 30, 2020
/
Qualcomm Tips 30% Phone Demand Drop, 5G Stable
Communication Latest News Smart Phones
/
April 30, 2020
/
LG Post Record Q1 Margins, TV Slumps
Industry Latest News LG
/
April 30, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Has A New Buzz Word in 2020 NanoCell TV’s
4K TV Brands Content
/
April 30, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
If you thought you were confused by 4G and Ultra High Definition terminology for the latest in TV’s LG is...
Read More