HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Shareholders Agitate For Right-To-Repair

Microsoft Shareholders Agitate For Right-To-Repair

By | 25 Jun 2021
,

Microsoft investors are pushing the tech giant to make its devices easier to fix as “right-to-repair” gathers steam in the US and Australia.

Advocacy group As You Sow has filed a shareholder resolution with Microsoft requesting it look into publicly providing tools, parts, and repair instructions to increase reparability of its devices. Currently, the manufacturer only allows selective authorised shops to repair its products.

Kelly McBee, waste program coordinator at As You Sow, cites legislation such as the Fair Repair Act – recently introduced to the US Congress by New York representative Joe Morelle – as well as electronics being the world’s fastest growing waste stream as reasons for Microsoft to get on board with right-to-repair.

“Microsoft positions itself as a leader on climate and the environment, yet facilitates premature landfilling of its devices by restricting consumer access to device reparability.

“For Microsoft to authentically pursue its commitment to be carbon negative by 2030, it must make it easier for consumers to repair their device than to buy a new one.

“An important first step will be the company considering the public provision of repair tools, parts, and instructions, as this resolution and current federal legislation outline,” she said.

Major Microsoft rival Apple has recently expanded its third-party repair network.

Morelle, author of the Fair Repair Act, says right-to-repair laws would “level the playing field”, putting power into consumers’ hands.

“For too long, large corporations have hindered the progress of small business owners and everyday Americans by preventing them from the right to repair their own equipment.

“This common-sense legislation will help make technology repairs more accessible and affordable for items from cell phones to laptops to farm equipment, finally giving individuals the autonomy they deserve,” he said.

In Australia, the Productivity Commission is looking into the potential benefits of right-to-repair, with a draft report released on June 11 calling for more submissions before a final report to be sent to Parliament in October.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Windows 10 To Be Retired In 2025
Microsoft Unveils First Gaming Monitors Designed For Xbox
Microsoft Hits $2 Trillion Market Value
Microsoft Surface Cranks Up Tax Time Sale
DMCA Takedown Notice Confirms Windows 11 Leak Is Real
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nokia Rolls Out New 5G Network Equipment
Latest News Nokia
/
June 25, 2021
/
Google Delays Blocking Of Cookies Until 2023
Industry Latest News
/
June 25, 2021
/
Is FedEX Shipping In COVID-19 Time Bombs?
Latest News
/
June 25, 2021
/
Bang & Olufsen Collab With Saint Laurent On Wireless Speaker
Industry Latest News
/
June 25, 2021
/
Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon May Be Broken Up As Bill Approved
Industry Latest News
/
June 25, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nokia Rolls Out New 5G Network Equipment
Latest News Nokia
/
June 25, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Nokia has unveiled its newest 5G radio technology, including baseband, radio, and massive MIMO antennas. Powered by Nokia’s ReefShark chipsets,...
Read More