Microsoft has clarified its vision for its next-generation Xbox, codenamed Project Helix, insisting the new gaming system will remain a console despite its ability to run PC games.

Xbox VP of Next Generation Jason Ronald said Project Helix was being developed as a console with PC gaming capabilities, rather than a gaming PC capable of running Xbox titles.

Speaking in the Xbox 25th Anniversary Magazine, Ronald described the upcoming hardware as the “ultimate gaming machine”, designed to remove traditional barriers between gaming platforms.

Microsoft wants to retain the simplicity of a conventional console while offering more advanced users greater control over performance settings and customisation.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma previously confirmed that Project Helix would support both Xbox and PC games, claiming the new hardware would deliver industry-leading performance.

A key part of Microsoft’s strategy involves neural rendering, which uses artificial intelligence to improve graphics without demanding significantly more processing power or memory.

Ronald said the technology could help address rising component costs and ongoing hardware supply constraints, which are creating challenges for console manufacturers.

Rather than relying entirely on more powerful chips and additional memory, Microsoft is exploring AI-driven techniques to generate increasingly sophisticated graphics more efficiently.

Ronald believes these developments could accelerate innovation across the gaming industry, predicting more technological advances over the next three to five years than during the previous decade.

However, Microsoft’s next-generation console could carry a substantially higher price than existing Xbox hardware.

Recent reports suggest Project Helix is targeting a late 2028 launch, with pricing potentially ranging from US$1,200 to US$1,800.

If accurate, those estimates would position the new Xbox closer to premium gaming PCs than traditional consoles, raising questions about how Microsoft intends to balance performance, affordability and mainstream appeal.

Microsoft has not officially confirmed pricing or a release date for Project Helix.