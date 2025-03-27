Microsoft is rolling out a redesigned sign-in interface for its customer accounts, bringing a fresh look and improved functionality to the authentication experience.

The update, based on Microsoft’s Fluent 2 design language, introduces a streamlined layout, a password-less-first approach, and a new dark mode that aligns with Xbox’s colour scheme.

The new design simplifies the sign-in process by reducing on-screen elements and optimising the logical flow of authentication steps.

“Our new UX is optimised for a password-less and passkey-first experience,” said Robin Goldstein, partner director of product management for Microsoft Identity.

The update aims to lower cognitive load and enhance speed, making it easier for users to sign in.

One of the key features of the redesign is automatic theme adaptation, allowing the sign-in page to match the user’s device settings.

Initially, dark mode will appear in Xbox-related sign-ins, with broader support for other consumer apps expected in the future.

The rollout will begin on web and mobile platforms in March and April before extending to Windows applications.

This update applies only to consumer Microsoft accounts, meaning enterprise users with Microsoft Entra work and school profiles will not see immediate changes.

However, Microsoft has indicated that insights from this redesign will help shape future updates to the common sign-in experience for both personal and enterprise accounts.

The new authentication UI may also be connected to Microsoft’s recent sign-in policy adjustments.

In February, Outlook.com users received notifications suggesting accounts would stay signed in automatically.

Microsoft later clarified this was an error, but the company’s evolving authentication strategy suggests further changes could be on the horizon.