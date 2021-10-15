Microsoft Windows 11 isn’t much of a change from its predecessor – the Windows 10.

But this doesn’t mean that the current update is the same as its predecessor.

The tech giant has done some changes and reduced the size of quality updates for Windows 11 by 40 per cent.

This info is revealed in a recent blog post by the company itself.

“With the fast pace of Windows security and quality fixes, distributing this large amount of updated content takes up substantial bandwidth.

“Reducing this network transfer is critical for a great experience.

“Moreover, users on slower networks can struggle to keep their machines up to date with the latest security fixes if they cannot download the package,” it said.