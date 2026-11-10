Microsoft is giving Windows 11 Search a major overhaul, introducing a redesigned interface that allows users to control key system settings directly from the search panel.

The changes are arriving with Windows 11 Insider Beta Build 26320.9876, bringing a faster, more streamlined search experience built using Microsoft’s WinUI 3 framework.

The updated interface is designed to make search results easier to navigate while introducing shortcuts that eliminate the need to open separate settings menus.

Users can now enable Bluetooth, switch on dark mode, adjust screen brightness, mute audio and organise open windows directly through Search.

The changes bring Windows Search closer to Apple’s Spotlight feature on macOS and Microsoft’s PowerToys Command Palette, turning the search bar into a tool for performing everyday tasks rather than simply locating files and applications.

Microsoft has also improved Search’s ability to recognise spelling mistakes and alternative terms, although the initial release supports English only. Further refinements are expected over the coming weeks.

Beyond Search, the update introduces improvements to Windows Hello facial recognition, allowing the display to temporarily increase its brightness when users attempt to sign in under poor lighting conditions.

The feature is disabled by default and must be activated manually through the Accounts and Sign-in options section in Settings.

Microsoft is also expanding Live captions, giving users greater flexibility to transcribe system audio, microphone input or both simultaneously.

For gamers, Xbox mode now incorporates the full Quick settings panel into its Gaming Task View navigation bar, allowing users to adjust volume, connect to Wi-Fi and manage other settings without leaving the full-screen gaming interface.

Additional improvements include a tilde shortcut for opening the user profile folder in File Explorer, less intrusive Sticky Keys notifications and web-based sign-in support for Microsoft Entra hybrid joined devices.

The release also moves the Windows Insider Beta channel to Windows 11 version 26H2 through an enablement package, although Microsoft says the version change does not introduce significant functionality by itself.

The redesigned Search experience is being introduced gradually to Windows Insiders in the Beta channel.

Microsoft has yet to confirm when the new features will become available to all Windows 11 users.