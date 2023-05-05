HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft May Be Forced To Separate Teams From Office

Microsoft May Be Forced To Separate Teams From Office

By | 5 May 2023

Microsoft may be forced to charge customers separately for Teams, rather than having it exist as part of its Office package, as a EU antitrust probe zeroes in on the productivity suite.

Salesforce, who owns Teams competitor Slack, complained to the European Commission in 2020, claiming that Microsoft unfairly integrated its workplace chat and video app Teams into its Office product.

It is likely that Zoom has also filed a complaint on the matter.

“We have received several complaints regarding Microsoft, including by Slack, regarding Microsoft’s conduct in relation to its Teams product,” a spokesperson from the EU confirmed.

Microsoft said it is speaking to the EU and is “open to pragmatic solutions that address its concerns and serve customers well”.



