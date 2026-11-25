Microsoft has launched an urgent overhaul of its software maintenance and emergency response procedures following a 24-hour global outage that exposed significant weaknesses in its ability to deploy critical fixes.

According to internal memos obtained by Reuters, the technology giant has declared a “code red”, its highest-priority internal alert, with the goal of rolling out emergency software patches worldwide within 60 minutes.

A recent urgent fix reportedly took five to six days to reach all systems.

The November 12-13 outage crippled Microsoft’s Outlook, Teams and Copilot services, with the company subsequently identifying a software defect introduced in July that had gone undetected for four months.

Microsoft ruled out hackers and artificial intelligence agents as potential causes of the disruption.

The scale of the outage was particularly concerning given Microsoft’s commitment to providing business customers with 99.9% service availability, allowing for approximately 44 minutes of downtime each month.

The 24-hour outage was equivalent to nearly three years of that monthly downtime allowance, although not every customer experienced the full disruption.

Microsoft’s response was also hampered by fragmented internal systems, with employees exchanging more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats while attempting to access critical diagnostic information.

The company is now looking to isolate network traffic across geographical regions to prevent failures from spreading globally. It also plans to deploy AI agents to analyse system data and identify problems more rapidly.

The overhaul comes as businesses face mounting pressure from an explosion in newly discovered software vulnerabilities, many of which are being uncovered using artificial intelligence.

Nearly 17,500 software vulnerabilities were reported in October, setting a new record and prompting concerns about the risks associated with increasingly frequent software updates.

FedWatch Advisors’ Ben Emons has described the phenomenon as a “Patchpocalypse”, warning that every software patch carries the potential to introduce new problems.

Meanwhile, Cisco President Jeetu Patel has warned that hackers are exploiting newly disclosed vulnerabilities within increasingly short timeframes, sometimes within minutes.

Research from Google’s Mandiant cybersecurity division found that attackers took an average of 63 days to exploit newly disclosed vulnerabilities in 2018 and 2019. By 2025, attackers were exploiting vulnerabilities an average of approximately a week before patches became available.

Cisco and OpenAI have launched a free cybersecurity tool designed to temporarily shield vulnerable systems while permanent fixes are tested.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman has also urged businesses to elevate cybersecurity to the highest levels of corporate management, revealing that OpenAI had previously dedicated 25% of its production engineers to security.

The growing number of vulnerabilities presents a major dilemma for technology companies, which must accelerate the deployment of software fixes while ensuring those updates do not trigger further costly outages.