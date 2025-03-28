Microsoft has unveiled gaming-related updates including a cleaner Game Bar UI, Game Pass benefits, and the ability to shift easily in and out of games using Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Microsoft’s ability to switch from one game to another in Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently applicable to Assassin’s Creed games.

Before the latest update, players had to go to the Xbox homepage to launch a new game – now they can launch it directly from the same window. While it’s currently available for Assassin’s Creed games, Microsoft said that it will roll out this feature for other cloud-playable games “soon,” reported Digital Trends.

Microsoft has also added new titles that can be played on supported devices. These games include Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Gotham Knights, Party Animals, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Wobbly Life.

As for Microsoft’s Game Bar, the company has indicated that several visual enhancements will roll out this week. Game Bar has a refreshed design with several widgets, including the Home Bar and separate widgets for capturing gameplay, resources, and performance tracking.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass members will receive free-to-play games as well as in-game currency, and other freebies, in titles like Heroes of the Storm or Naraka: Bladepoint.

Backbone One Xbox Edition controller

The Backbone One Xbox Edition controller has now launched making it easier to stream Game Pass games on the go. The controller which offers the look, feel, and layout of the Xbox One controller, also has a dedicated Xbox button for launching in-game menus.

The Backbone One Xbox Edition connects through USB-C, meaning it will work with the iPhone 15 and newer, although it’s primarily designed for Android.

It is not compatible with devices that require a Lightning Cable, and it doesn’t work with Bluetooth.

Apart from Microsoft’s Game Pass titles, you can use the controller to play Android games like Rocket League Sideswipe and Repulze.