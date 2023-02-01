HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Hikes Xbox Series X/S Prices

Microsoft Hikes Xbox Series X/S Prices

By | 1 Feb 2023

Xbox Series X/S costs are set to go up starting Friday, February 17, Microsoft announced- the first ever console price hike since its launch.

The decision, which the tech company claims was “difficult to make,” impacts gamers who are keen to buy Xbox.

However, Microsoft claims that they can keep up with the “ultimate Xbox experience” consumers want.

Both consoles will see a price rise of around $50: Xbox Series X will go up from $749 to $800 while the Xbox Series S will go from $499 to $550.

“We regularly evaluate the impact of local pricing to maintain reasonable consistency across regions,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement issued to Famitsu (translated by Gemastu).

“After carefully evaluating the market condition in Japan, we have decided to change the suggested retail price of Xbox consoles in the country.”

Last year, gaming head Phil Spencer said that Microsoft wouldn’t start raising prices on Xbox’s products and services until after the holiday period was over, but it will be in full effect by the time its big 2023 releases rolled around.

“Going into this holiday, we thought it was really important that we maintain the prices that we have,” Spencer told an audience in Laguna Beach, California.

“Consumers right now are more uncertain than they have been in a long time, and I want our medium of video games to be something that they find attractive.”

“We have to look at the return on our business the cost of the business,” Spencer said.

“We’ve held price on our console, we’ve held price on games for us and our subscription. I don’t think we’ll be able to do that forever.”


