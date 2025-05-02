Home > Latest News > Microsoft Follows Sony’s Lead with Xbox Price Hike

Microsoft Follows Sony’s Lead with Xbox Price Hike

By | 2 May 2025

Microsoft has announced a significant price increase for its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, as well as for first-party games and accessories.

The move mirrors Sony’s earlier decision to raise PlayStation 5 prices globally.

In Australia, the Xbox Series S 512GB is now priced at $380, up from $300, while the Series X 1TB (with Blu-ray) jumps to $600 from $500. The 1TB Series S is now $430 (previously $350), and the 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition Series X has surged to $730, up from $600.

Controllers and accessories have also seen increases, with the standard Xbox Wireless Controller now priced at $65.

Despite these official hikes, JB Hi-Fi is still listing the Xbox Series S 512GB console at its previous price of $300, but prices are subject to change and stock may be limited.

Microsoft said the increases are due to rising development costs and market conditions. The company also confirmed that some new first-party titles will launch at $80 starting this holiday season.



