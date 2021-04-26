HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Microsoft Fix Windows 10 Gaming Bug

Microsoft Fix Windows 10 Gaming Bug

By | 26 Apr 2021
, , ,

Microsoft has finally acknowledged what many gamers discovered themselves: that the latest updates to Windows 10 caused a lot of headaches for game players, including stuttering, freezing and frame rate issues.

It seems the problem has been fixed with a server-side fix, meaning you don’t have to do anything for your machine to suddenly run a lot smoother.

“A small subset of users have reported lower than expected performance in games after installing KB5000842 or later updates,” Microsoft reported.

“Most users affected by this issue are running games full screen or borderless windowed modes and using two or more monitors.

The company also warns that it “might take up to 24 hours for the resolution to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices. Restarting your device might help the resolution apply to your device faster.”

About Post Author
You may also like
Will Seniors Struggle As Microsoft Refreshes File Explorer?
Windows 10 Update Causing Printer Issue
Microsoft To Have Another Crack At Getting Google Android Apps To Run On Windows 10
New Edge Browser, Refreshed Start Menu In Windows 10 October Build
Microsoft Releases W10 Update
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple’s New AirTags Have An Anti-Stalking Device In Them
Apple Industry Latest News
/
April 26, 2021
/
Google Meets Updates Aim To Make Meetings More “Immersive, Inclusive, and Productive”
Communication Google Latest News
/
April 26, 2021
/
ACCC Stands Up To Google And Facebook For Small Publishers
Latest News
/
April 26, 2021
/
JB Hi Fi Shares Take A Dive Along With Harvey Norman
Latest News
/
April 26, 2021
/
Australians On Track To Spend Over $10B On Cloud Services
Industry Latest News
/
April 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple’s New AirTags Have An Anti-Stalking Device In Them
Apple Industry Latest News
/
April 26, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Now that Apple have released their long-awaited AirTags, which allow you to attach them to an item to avoid losing...
Read More