Microsoft has finally acknowledged what many gamers discovered themselves: that the latest updates to Windows 10 caused a lot of headaches for game players, including stuttering, freezing and frame rate issues.

It seems the problem has been fixed with a server-side fix, meaning you don’t have to do anything for your machine to suddenly run a lot smoother.

“A small subset of users have reported lower than expected performance in games after installing KB5000842 or later updates,” Microsoft reported.

“Most users affected by this issue are running games full screen or borderless windowed modes and using two or more monitors.

The company also warns that it “might take up to 24 hours for the resolution to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices. Restarting your device might help the resolution apply to your device faster.”