Home > Latest News > Microsoft Fires Engineer After Israel Protest Amid Allegations of Internal Censorship

Microsoft Fires Engineer After Israel Protest Amid Allegations of Internal Censorship

By | 23 May 2025

Microsoft has dismissed an employee who publicly protested the company’s ties to the Israeli military during CEO Satya Nadella’s keynote speech at the annual Build developer conference in Seattle.

Joe Lopez, a software engineer with the Azure division, interrupted Nadella’s address on Monday, shouting, “How about you show them how Israeli war crimes are powered by Azure?” before being escorted from the venue.

Lopez later sent a mass email to colleagues, criticising Microsoft’s contract with Israel’s Ministry of Defense and alleging complicity in civilian harm in Gaza. He was subsequently terminated for violating company policy.

The protest was coordinated by the internal activist group No Azure for Apartheid (NOAA), which is demanding Microsoft end its AI and cloud services relationship with the Israeli government.

NOAA claims Microsoft is actively censoring employee dissent, blocking internal emails containing words like “Palestine,” “Gaza,” and “genocide.” Employees report that even HR complaints and regular internal communications using those terms are being delayed or undelivered.

Microsoft has denied blanket censorship, saying only emails sent to mass distribution groups were limited. However, employees say even targeted, work-related emails containing those terms failed to send or were delayed for hours.

The Build conference, attended by thousands of developers, has seen multiple disruptions this week. Sessions led by Microsoft AI executives were interrupted by employees and protesters accusing the company of “whitewashing” the impact of its technology in Gaza. Security was visibly increased after demonstrations outside the venue and attempts to breach it.

This incident follows last month’s firing of two employees who disrupted Microsoft’s 50th anniversary event with similar accusations. Critics argue the company’s insistence on having “no visibility” into how its products are used is a form of moral evasion.

With staff unrest growing, Microsoft faces intensifying scrutiny over its role in what activists call the “first AI-powered genocide” and its treatment of employees raising ethical concerns.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Employee Disrupts CEO’s Keynote With Pro-Palestinian Protest
Microsoft Chops Thousands Of Jobs As Office Apps Get A Reprieve
Telstra Snaps Up Microsoft A/NZ Boss to Lead $15B InfraCo AI Drive
Leaked Photos Reveal Xbox-Branded Asus ROG Ally 2 Handheld
The new Microsoft Surface Pro with the Flex Keyboard
Microsoft Set to Unveil Compact Surface Pro to Rival iPad Pro
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Dyson To Launch World’s Slimmest Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Latest News
/
May 23, 2025
/
Hisense Partners With Devialet in New Push Into Home Entertainment
Latest News
/
May 23, 2025
/
Apple Fast-Tracks AI Smart Glasses, Scraps Camera Watch Plans
Latest News
/
May 23, 2025
/
Myer Sales Climb Despite Retail Headwinds
Latest News
/
May 23, 2025
/
Moves To Cut Out Dodgy Product Certification Announced
Latest News
/
May 23, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dyson To Launch World’s Slimmest Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Latest News
/
May 23, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Dyson has unveiled its latest innovation, the PencilVac, billed as the world’s slimmest cordless vacuum cleaner. The device, launching in...
Read More