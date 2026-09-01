Microsoft is rolling out a redesigned Windows 11 Search experience that allows users to remove Bing web results and Microsoft Store suggestions.

New controls under Settings > Privacy & security > Search allow users to disable web results while retaining Microsoft Store recommendations, or switch off both for an almost entirely local search experience.

Disabling web searches reportedly makes Windows Search faster because the system no longer waits for an online Bing request before displaying results.

Microsoft has also stripped much of the Bing and MSN-powered clutter from the Search home screen, including trending searches, daily trivia, promotional content and suggested apps.

Results are now clearly labelled as apps, settings, files, webpages or Microsoft Store recommendations. Microsoft has also improved typo recognition, partial-word matching and the prioritisation of local results.

File previews can display thumbnails, locations and modification dates, while connected OneDrive files may appear alongside locally stored content when considered a stronger match.

However, it does not guarantee the redesigned Search will become immediately available. Microsoft is distributing the feature through its Controlled Feature Rollout system, meaning it will be activated progressively across eligible computers.

Advanced users can force-enable the interface using the third-party ViVeTool utility, although most users may be better served waiting for the automatic rollout.

The optional update has also reportedly caused cursor customisation settings to reset on some systems, an issue Microsoft has acknowledged. Other users have reported desktop wallpapers turning black following a restart, although Microsoft has not confirmed that fault.

Users prioritising stability may want to wait for Microsoft’s September security update, which is expected to incorporate the optional update’s features.

The Search overhaul is also expected to accompany Windows 11 version 26H2, which has entered the Release Preview Channel ahead of its broader rollout.