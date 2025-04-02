Microsoft is rolling out its Copilot Plus AI features to a wider range of devices, now supporting both Intel and AMD processors.

The move means that AI tools, previously exclusive to Qualcomm-powered systems, are now accessible to users with select Intel Core Ultra 200V and AMD Ryzen AI 300 series chipsets.

One of the standout features of this expansion is the Live Captions tool, which provides real-time translations for audio and video content.

It can generate English subtitles for virtual meetings, podcasts, and video playback in over 40 languages, including popular global languages. This feature was initially exclusive to Snapdragon-powered devices but is now available to a much broader audience, due to the March 2025 Windows update.

Another highlight is Cocreator – a feature within Microsoft Paint that merges AI with user input. It allows users to generate artwork by sketching and entering text prompts.

In addition to Paint, the Photos app is also receiving a major upgrade with two AI-driven features: Restyle Image and Image Creator.

Restyle Image transforms ordinary photos into artistic creations, offering various styles like oil paintings and modern sketches. Meanwhile, Image Creator uses text prompts to generate completely new images.

Microsoft is also enhancing Voice Access, an accessibility feature that enables users to control their PCs using voice commands. Now, Voice Access offers more descriptive and flexible language options, making it easier for users to interact with their devices naturally.

While this update is initially available on Snapdragon-powered devices, Microsoft has promised that Intel and AMD systems will get these improvements later in 2025.

To access these new AI features, users will need to install the March 2025 Windows non-security preview update. However, you must first have the November 2024 non-security preview update installed.

These features will be rolled out gradually through Microsoft’s controlled feature rollout (CFR), so users can enable “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” in the Windows Update settings for early access.