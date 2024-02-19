In an official Xbox podcast, Microsoft has indicated that it is working on a powerful next-gen Xbox.

In the podcast, Xbox president Sarah Bond alluded to Microsoft’s technical leap with the next generation Xbox, and shared news about plans to include Xbox exclusives to PS5 and Switch.

“We’ve got more to come. There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday. We’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we’re really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building,” she said.

Leaks last year indicated that the refreshed Xbox hardware would include a disc-less Xbox Series X with 2TB of storage, and that the next generation Xbox would included a hybrid platform that combines the power of the console and cloud.

According to flatpanelshd.com, Microsoft is set to launch a refreshed white Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage and is contemplating a shift from x86 to ARM architecture

This, it states, will emulate streaming or porting of all existing games for ARM compatibility, adding that the company is also gearing up for next-gen ray-tracing and super-resolution, which requires a powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU).